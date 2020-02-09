Autistic boy's delight at 'relaxed' Strictly show

Video

Alfie Cutting has always wanted to see the Strictly Come Dancing live show but often finds it too stressful because of his autism.

So he was delighted when the dancers brought their first accessible show to Nottingham and he got to meet judge Craig Revel Horwood.

Alfie, from Derby, said: "I think autistic people or people with learning difficulties do need more things like this and I like that it is happening."

Video journalist: Chris Waring