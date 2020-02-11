Royal show of unity at soldier rehab centre

Video

The Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall, along with the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, have carried out a rare joint engagement.

The four royals met patients during the visit to the £300m Defence Medical Rehabilitation Centre (DMRC) in Nottinghamshire, which helps military amputees.

During the tour, Prince William was loaned a wheelchair by Major Les Reid, 49, to have a go at basketball.

The DMRC, which replaced Headley Court in Surrey, first began admitting patients suffering from battlefield, neurological or other injuries and illnesses in October 2018.

Prince Charles and Camilla have also visited Leicester city centre during their trip to the East Midlands.