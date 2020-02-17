'Poetry healed me after I was raped'

Video

A poet has encouraged sex attack survivors to speak out after she wrote a poem about being raped.

Michaela Spencer, 26, was diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) after she was raped at a house party in 2014.

Ms Spencer, who performs as The Plentiful Poet and now helps run a mental health charity in Nottingham, said she decided not to report the attacker to police because she felt she did not have enough evidence.

She published a poem about that night on Facebook and said she has since been contacted by more than 30 sex attack victims.

"Each time I write, I write something so true about myself that I heal each time," she said.

Video journalist: Alex Thorp