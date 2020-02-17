CCTV shows shopkeeper grab gun off robber

Video

A shopkeeper has told of the moment he grabbed a gun off a robber before hitting him over the head with it.

Vijayakumar Gowsikan took the firearm out of the attacker’s pocket as the assailant raided the cash register at Valley Stores in Basford, Nottingham.

Moments later, the robber returned to the shop with a knife but Mr Gowsikan managed to defend his shop by throwing bottles at the perpetrator, who then escaped.

“I don’t know what came over [me], I just did it,” Mr Gowsikan said.

Nottinghamshire Police have appealed for anyone who knows the two robbers involved in the raid on 10 February to get in touch.