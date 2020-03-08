'All my old memories came back'

Video

An artist has recreated her childhood living room and her father's corner shop with the hope it will help Asian people who have dementia.

Dawinder Bansal felt inspired after discovering in 2015 her dad's leftover stock, which had been in storage since the Wolverhampton shop shut in 1989.

The exhibits give many visitors a strong sense of nostalgia.

"Reminiscence can be a powerful tool for engaging in conversation, reducing stress or anxiety and improving overall wellbeing for someone living with dementia," an Alzheimer's Society spokesman said.

And for younger visitors encountering older technology in the exhibition, they can get the answer to "what is this?".

Jambo Cinema will be at the New Art Exchange in Nottingham until March 15.

Video journalist: Chris Waring