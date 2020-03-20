Comedian storms virtual world with shed gig
A stand-up comedian has started broadcasting live performances from his garden shed after his shows were curtailed due to coronavirus restrictions.

Scott Bennett, from Nottingham, said he hoped the 30-minute live streams would cheer people up during the outbreak.

The first virtual gig was broadcast on Thursday evening to a Facebook audience of nearly 14,000 people.

