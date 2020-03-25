Video

Junior doctor Maissa Rosie was inspired to write a song following a shopping trip where she could not get the items she needed for her two-year old daughter.

She saw customers panic buying and overheard comments about social distancing rules.

Dr Rosie hopes the song will raise awareness of the importance of following government advice.

Since posting the video she has been overwhelmed by the reaction and has received lots of positive messages.

She works at the Queen's Medical Centre in Nottingham, and says: "It feels like the calm before the storm but you can tell it's coming and very soon.

"Images shared on social media of people not following the advice over the weekend are so upsetting to those of us working in the NHS."