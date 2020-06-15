Video

Indy Kiemel Greene is just 14 years old and can identify dozens of birds from their calls alone.

At nine he bought his first bird feeder and was transfixed by the species it attracted.

He sets up his camera to capture close-up images and videos of birds eating and during lockdown has noticed rare birds making an appearance in places normally occupied by people.

The teenager, from Thoresby Park, Nottinghamshire, hopes more young people will get involved with nature and learn about wildlife.

Filmed and edited by Chris Waring. Parts of this video were filmed before the lockdown.