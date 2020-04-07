Locked-down pub manager serves beer on model train

Video

A pub manager in lockdown has managed to send a pint of "rail ale" around his bar, courtesy of a model locomotive.

Michael Purchase, 28, who manages The Chestnut in Radcliffe-on-Trent, Nottinghamshire, attached his pint to a tiny diesel engine and got his partner Lucy to film it.

He said: "I was praying it didn't tip over. The reaction has been hugely positive. It's had more interactions than anything we've ever put on Facebook before by a mile."

Mr Purchase said he was inspired by a bar in Prague that serves its drinks in a similar fashion.

"It took a lot of trial and error; I spilt many pints of water," he said. "Pubs should be fun places, and if we can still raise a smile even in the present circumstances then we're doing our job well."