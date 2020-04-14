Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Coronavirus: Neighbours sing for Roma's 92nd birthday
Neighbours came together to sing Happy Birthday for a woman who turned 92 amid the coronavirus lockdown.
Roma Drinkwater's birthday was on Easter Sunday but she could not celebrate in normal fashion because of government restrictions.
Residents on her street in Chilwell, Nottingham, arranged a mass singalong on a community WhatsApp group.
Roma’s son Paul Drinkwater said: “It was difficult for our family to celebrate Roma's birthday together as we normally would but it was a great comfort to see her wonderful neighbours making it such a memorable day for her.”
-
14 Apr 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-nottinghamshire-52286392/coronavirus-neighbours-sing-for-roma-s-92nd-birthdayRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window