Neighbours came together to sing Happy Birthday for a woman who turned 92 amid the coronavirus lockdown.

Roma Drinkwater's birthday was on Easter Sunday but she could not celebrate in normal fashion because of government restrictions.

Residents on her street in Chilwell, Nottingham, arranged a mass singalong on a community WhatsApp group.

Roma’s son Paul Drinkwater said: “It was difficult for our family to celebrate Roma's birthday together as we normally would but it was a great comfort to see her wonderful neighbours making it such a memorable day for her.”