The twins joking through lockdown

Twin brothers are trying to raise a smile during the coronavirus lockdown by sharing jokes each day.

Oliver and James Garle record the one-liners with the help of their mum Gill, before sharing them with friends and family.

The seven-year-olds, from Nuthall in Nottinghamshire, have been getting their inspiration from joke books, the internet and have even written some themselves.

“We’ve got to make people happy during isolation,” James said.