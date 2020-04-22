Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Coronavirus: NHS worker thanks colleagues after surviving Covid-19
An NHS worker has thanked her colleagues after surviving Covid-19.
Karen Stevenson, 43, who works in radiology at King’s Mill Hospital in Nottinghamshire, spent 16 days there in intensive care.
Mrs Stevenson, of Mansfield, described her colleagues’ work as “exceptional”.
“I am immensely proud to be a part of that team,” she added.
-
22 Apr 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-nottinghamshire-52388378/coronavirus-nhs-worker-thanks-colleagues-after-surviving-covid-19Read more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window