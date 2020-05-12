Video

Toddler George Bownes is attempting to walk 100m a day wearing a special suit to raise money for the NHS.

Born three months earlier than expected, the 22-month-old has cerebral palsy, is blind in one eye and is deaf.

Parents Hanna Rose and Daniel Bownes said they were told George would never be able to walk.

Hanna started uploading videos of George to social media in a bid to raise as much money as possible for their local hospital's coronavirus ward.

She was inspired by Captain Tom Moore who was made an honorary colonel after raising almost £33m for the NHS.

The family from Worksop, Nottinghamshire, hope one day George will be able to walk without assistance.

Video journalist: Chris Waring