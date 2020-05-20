Video

A teenager has run 140 miles (225km) over 28 days to raise money for the NHS.

Maddie Wall, 13, was cheered by residents in Bingham, Nottinghamshire, and her father Mark Wall, who had cycled beside her throughout the challenge.

Maddie said she was inspired by 100-year-old Captain Tom Moore, who completed 100 laps of his Bedfordshire garden to raise more than £32m for NHS charities.

"It has been hard when you get blisters. Sometimes it's really hard to get focussed," said Maddie.

"But it's all worth it when people donate to the NHS, the true heroes here."

Video journalist: Alex Thorp.