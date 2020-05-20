Drone footage shows 'garden-hopping' suspect

Video

Police in Nottinghamshire have released drone footage of a suspected burglar escaping through gardens and jumping over fences in a bid to avoid arrest.

Officers were executing a warrant at an address on Frinton Road in Aspley, Nottingham, at about 19:00 BST on 18 May in order to speak to a 24-year-old man in connection with three burglaries.

A force spokesman said a woman "allegedly obstructed officers" at the address, at which point "a man fled a property on foot via the front garden".

The man eventually came to a stop at Woodfield Road and is now being questioned, and a 30-year-old woman was also arrested on suspicion of obstructing a police officer.