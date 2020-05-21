Fire breaks out at industrial estate
A fire has broken out at an industrial estate on the Nottinghamshire/ Leicestershire border.

Fifteen crews from both counties are in attendance at the blaze at Langar Industrial Estate, which is adjacent to Langar Airfield, and the plume of smoke can be seen for miles around.

Nottinghamshire Police have advised residents nearby to keep doors and windows closed.

