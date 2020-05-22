Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Blind boy Ted, 11, runs marathon for charity
A 11-year-old boy, inspired by Capt Tom Moore, has run one mile a day for 26 days to raise money for charity.
Ted Hardstaff, from Farnsfield, Nottinghamshire, has Stickler syndrome - which caused his retinas to detach resulting in him becoming blind at the age of two.
His efforts raised more than £16,000 and were hailed by celebrities including Clare Balding, Tour de France winner Geraint Thomas and astronaut Tim Peake.
-
22 May 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-nottinghamshire-52757124/blind-boy-ted-11-runs-marathon-for-charityRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window