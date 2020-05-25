Video

A woman due to row across the Atlantic ocean said she was inspired by her partner's cancer care.

Julie Paillin, from Nottingham, is taking part in the trans-Atlantic challenge in memory of her childhood sweetheart Jody Weston-Webb who died just weeks after they rekindled their relationship last year.

Julie said seeing the care Jody received inspired her to take on the challenge and raise money for a charity that will support the mental health of healthcare workers.

She will be part of a team of four who will set off on the 3,000 mile row on her 40th birthday in December.

Video journalist: Chris Waring.