CCTV shows burglars discussing what to steal

Video

CCTV footage has captured the moment a group of burglars debated which items to steal from a house.

Nottinghamshire Police said it took the three men 70 seconds to make off with a number of electrical items from the home in Old Basford, Nottingham.

About 45 minutes later, two men entered the same property and stole more possessions.

Victim Tony Williams, 58, was working at a nearby pub when the burglaries occurred on 7 February.

He told police he had just finished his night shift and was "distraught" by what had happened.

The force has appealed for information.