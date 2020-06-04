Man survives Covid-19 after 35 days in coma

Video

A man who spent 35 days in a coma while being treated for coronavirus has returned home.

Richard Hanson, 66, believes he caught the virus on a holiday to Tenerife.

The grandfather, of Mansfield Woodhouse, Nottinghamshire, was also treated for pneumonia and kidney failure.

He was applauded by doctors, nurses and staff as he left King's Mill Hospital, in Sutton in Ashfield, after spending 60 days in their care.