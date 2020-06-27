CCTV shows dog leap from bedroom window
CCTV shows dog leap from bedroom window in Chesterfield

A pet dog has been caught on CCTV jumping from a bedroom window in Chesterfield.

It is unclear what made Sasha take the leap but her owners think something may have scared her.

The escape was seen by a neighbour who took the dog in.

The five-year-old Staffordshire bull terrier was checked over by a vet and apparently has suffered no ill effects from the plunge.

