Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
CCTV shows dog leap from bedroom window in Chesterfield
A pet dog has been caught on CCTV jumping from a bedroom window in Chesterfield.
It is unclear what made Sasha take the leap but her owners think something may have scared her.
The escape was seen by a neighbour who took the dog in.
The five-year-old Staffordshire bull terrier was checked over by a vet and apparently has suffered no ill effects from the plunge.
-
27 Jun 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-nottinghamshire-53204188/cctv-shows-dog-leap-from-bedroom-window-in-chesterfieldRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window