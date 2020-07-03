Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Newark anglers reunite cygnets with family
Two anglers reunited a pair of cygnets with their family after rescuing them from a weir.
Alex Neanu and Andrei Adomnicai spotted the baby swans drifting towards the weir in Newark, Nottinghamshire.
The men managed to rescue one but needed to call firefighters to save the other, which became stuck on a small island.
Mr Adomnicai described reuniting the cygnets with their family as “emotional”.
-
03 Jul 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-nottinghamshire-53272814/newark-anglers-reunite-cygnets-with-familyRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window