Dashcam footage shows killer on rampage

Dashcam footage of a man who went on a rampage in stolen cars before killing a man has been released by police.

Gavin Collins killed Terry Radford by driving into him while he stood at a bus stop in Mansfield Woodhouse, Nottinghamshire.

It happened during what a judge called "a psychotic episode" on Good Friday last year.

Collins has since been diagnosed with "schizophrenia or a schizoaffective disorder", the judge added.

The 39-year-old, of Tibshelf in Derbyshire, was charged with murder, but a jury found him guilty of manslaughter on the grounds of diminished responsibility.

He was sentenced to 21 years in prison at Nottingham Crown Court on 1 July.