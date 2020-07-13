Video

A pregnant NHS worker whose maternity clothes were stolen from her car has recorded a tearful message after the theft.

Becky Jones, 30, a clinical biochemist for Nottingham University Hospitals NHS Trust, left her shopping bags in her car while she went for a meal in Nottingham with her boyfriend on Saturday.

When she returned, the passenger side window was smashed and her shopping was gone.

Miss Jones, who is 22 weeks' pregnant, recorded a video next to her car, where she called the thieves "the pride of Britain".

Nottinghamshire Police confirmed it is investigating.