Pregnant NHS worker tearful after car broken into in Nottingham
A pregnant NHS worker whose maternity clothes were stolen from her car has recorded a tearful message after the theft.
Becky Jones, 30, a clinical biochemist for Nottingham University Hospitals NHS Trust, left her shopping bags in her car while she went for a meal in Nottingham with her boyfriend on Saturday.
When she returned, the passenger side window was smashed and her shopping was gone.
Miss Jones, who is 22 weeks' pregnant, recorded a video next to her car, where she called the thieves "the pride of Britain".
Nottinghamshire Police confirmed it is investigating.
13 Jul 2020