A three-year-old girl with severe brain damage has walked the distance of a marathon with the help of her assistance dog.

Izzy was born 16 weeks premature and has a complex neurodisability, which means she cannot talk or walk unaided.

Using a harness attached to her mum, Izzy managed to cover the distance of more than 26 miles in a month.

The challenge helped to raise £2,750 for Pawsitive Squad CIC - a non-profit organisation run by Izzy’s mother, Heather, and which supports young disabled people with assistance dogs.

“Even things like holding her head up for that duration of time is physically so hard for Izzy,” Heather, from Nottingham, said.

“It’s helped me realise that the sky is the limit.”

Video journalist: Alex Thorp

