Young people in Nottingham have been explaining how they feel about new restrictions after a rise in coronavirus cases.

A third of all cases in England last week were people aged between 20 and 29, sparking warnings to young people from the government.

However, many of them have hit back, saying it is unfair to accuse them of not taking the virus seriously.

One woman said: "We've been encouraged to boost the economy but then the finger is pointed back at us."

Another added there were "rule-breakers" across all generations.