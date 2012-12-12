Campanologists have been celebrating the ringing of bells in UK churches after they fell silent at the start of lockdown.

Most bells ceased ringing in March with the announcement of lockdown across the country, meaning in many communities there was no ringing for Easter or the 75th anniversary of VE day.

Some groups have now recommenced ringing, under socially-distanced conditions but many churches remain silent and could be "for weeks to come," according to James Ramsbottom, from the Central Council of Church Bell Ringers.

For those ringers who are returning, the sound of the bells is an emotional one.

"It actually turned out to be a little bit, not tear-inducing, but... definitely made an impact," said ringer Emily Hall, from Beeston, Nottinghamshire.

Video journalist: Chris Waring

Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.