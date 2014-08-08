Footage of a failed robbery in which a would-be robber got locked in as he tried to escape has been released.

Armed with a snooker cue, Jack Burrell "aggressively" approached staff at the Local 4U store on Hucknall Road, Bulwell, on 28 December 2019.

But his attempts to leave after they refused to open the till were thwarted as he had damaged the doors on his way into the shop.

Nottinghamshire Police, who called him "bungling", said he had spent £150 on cocaine that day and "didn't have the means" to buy more.

The 19-year-old, of Eversley Walk, Bestwood Park, admitted attempted robbery and possessing Class A drugs, and was jailed for two years after being sentenced at Nottingham Crown Court on Tuesday.

