Stumble, the one-legged duck given wheelchair

A one-legged duck has been given a wheelchair to help improve his quality of life.

Stumble lost a leg in an accident with a fishing line and now lives at a sanctuary for disabled animals in Nottinghamshire.

Di Slaney, founder of the Manor Farm Charitable Trust, said she decided to order a custom-made wheelchair for the 12-year-old bird to help relieve the pressure on his remaining leg.

“The fact that he won’t quit means that I won’t quit,” she said.

It is hoped Stumble will one day be able to use the wheelchair independently.

