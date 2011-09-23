A first-year medical student at the University of Nottingham has recorded a video diary to show what life is like in halls under lockdown.

Imogen Hullis tested positive for Covid-19 last week and has been isolating since then.

This week, it was announced Nottingham had the highest Covid-19 infection rate in England and the university has seen hundreds of students test positive.

Ms Hullis said: "I'm thinking of all the NHS workers and key workers and my thoughts go out to them... I want them to know students in halls are very grateful."

