A Nottingham student has called for more on-stage signing at gigs to help audience members who are deaf or have hearing impairments.

Owen Brindley, 21, himself a deaf music lover, said: "If it's a very big band, rocking with drums and everything, it's like I can't even hear the words.

"If you have somebody on stage and signing, then [deaf people] don't feel left out."

Mr Brindley is working with Be Scene and Heard, a project offering workshops to deaf music lovers run by Nottingham music label I'm Not From London.

