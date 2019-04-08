A road worker has said performing in drag saved his life.

Of an evening, Mark Preston swaps his pneumatic drill and hi-vis for a microphone and wig as he becomes his alter ego, Zandra.

The 57-year-old was encouraged to enter a drag competition - which he went on to win - after his mental health deteriorated.

He said prior to becoming Zandra, he had tried to take his own life on two occasions.

"Me and Zandra turned things around," he said. "By being a drag queen, it saved my life really."

The grandfather, from Giltbrook, Nottinghamshire, has now been performing in drag for two decades and believes his stage persona has helped him through lockdown.

If you are depressed and need to ask for help, there's advice on who to contact at BBC Advice.

Video Journalist: Alex Thorp

