One of the oldest people in the UK has celebrated turning 110.

Margaret Young marked the big day on Thursday with a socially-distanced meal with her 77-year-old son, John.

“We’re very honoured,” said Trish Sooriah, director at Ashcroft Care Home in Sutton-in-Ashfield, Nottinghamshire.

“She is definitely our queen and we salute her today.”

