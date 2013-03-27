Salvaged Victorian signal box to become museum

A dilapidated Victorian signal box will be transformed into a museum after it was saved by a charity.

The structure, which dates back to 1896, was removed from Lowdham railway station in Nottinghamshire using a crane.

The signal box, which became redundant in 2016, has been relocated to a piece of land at the end of David Moore’s garden.

Mr Moore, of the Lowdham Railway Heritage charity, said he hoped the museum would open in spring 2022.

“What you’ll be able to do is come in and pull the levers and ring the bells so it will look and feel like it might have done [inside] a railway signal box in the 1950s,” he said.

