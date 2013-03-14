A 10-year-old rapper is hoping to raise awareness of knife crime with his music.

Kaide, from Nottingham, has been winning fans with his child-friendly rhymes about school, family and Black Lives Matter.

The young star, who performs as Kaidecoolkid, is also an ambassador for a knife crime charity.

“A lot of drill [music] has, like, rude words talking about stabbing and killing,” he said.

“I change it into positive vibes so younger kids my age can listen to it.”

