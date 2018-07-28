A councillor said he was "gobsmacked" to be told he had become a grandfather during an online council meeting.

John Cottee could be seen fist-pumping when he heard the news during a meeting of Nottinghamshire County Council's communities and place committee, which he was chairing.

"It was a bit of a shock to me in the middle of the meeting, when I was trying to concentrate. It threw me out completely,” Mr Cottee told the Local Democracy Reporting Service.

Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.