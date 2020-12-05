Patients and staff at a Nottinghamshire hospital have been urging the public to respect the government's coronavirus measures in the run-up to Christmas.

Justin Wyatt, a respiratory nurse who has been treating coronavirus patients at King's Mill Hospital in Sutton-in-Ashfield, said he was concerned about “another surge” in Covid-19 cases after Christmas.

He warned that if the public “don’t act responsibly, then potentially we’re going to see another surge in January which is our busiest time of winter".

Paul Jackson, 59, spent time in intensive care after contracting Covid-19.

“If you don’t respect it, it will punish you,” he said.

Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.