The mother of a 12-year-old girl with a spinal condition was surprised to be invited to join a Zoom chat with the Duke of Sussex.

Maddison Sherwood, from East Leake, Nottinghamshire, was taking part in a call with the prince as one of the previous winners of an award from WellChild - a charity for seriously-ill children - when he asked if he could speak to her mum.

The Duke, who was speaking from his home in the US, said she had given the "perfect answer" in suggesting her mum should also be nominated for an award.

