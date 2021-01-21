Motorists have been warned against travelling through flood water after a driver got stuck in a ford.

The car had to be towed out of the Rufford Lane ford in Nottinghamshire following a period of heavy rain caused by Storm Christoph.

The ford is the location of some of the highest number of flood rescues in England.

"Never drive through flood water – it's not worth the risk," a spokesperson for the Environment Agency said.

"Not only can flood water damage your car but it can be life-threatening. Always check your route before you travel."

