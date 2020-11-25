Dashcam footage has been released showing police pursuing a driver after he is believed to have thrown drugs from his car.

Nottinghamshire Police said officers spotted Shoaib Moeen driving around Nottingham, despite being wanted for failing to appear in court.

Moeen drove on the wrong side of the road, sped through roadworks and ignored traffic lights as officers chased him.

It is thought he threw drugs out of the car window before he fled, the force added.

The 25-year-old, of Northcote Way, Nottingham, pleaded guilty to dangerous driving and possession of cocaine at Nottingham Crown Court.

He was sentenced to 13 months in prison and disqualified from driving for two-and-a-half years on Wednesday.

