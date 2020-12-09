A mother of eight-year-old triplets has filmed a video diary to show what a standard day of home-schooling is like.

Esther, from Hucknall in Nottinghamshire, said: "I had loads of messages from family and friends asking me, 'How are you doing with the three of them?'"

She said she is lucky because her employer is allowing her to work flexible hours so she can support her children but appreciates the situation will be taking a toll on many families.

"I just hope to encourage more mothers that are out there," she said. "I just want to say: 'Hang in there'."

Schools across the UK remain closed to most pupils, with remote learning being offered instead.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said 8 March was the earliest date schools in England could reopen, and that "depends on lots of things going right".

Video journalist: Chris Waring

