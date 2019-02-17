Drone footage shows how two 11-year-old girls were rescued from a frozen section of the River Trent.

One of the girls had fallen through the ice into the water, while her friend had become stranded on an island.

Emergency services were called to a section of the river in Clifton, Nottingham, on Saturday afternoon when a passer-by raised the alarm.

Nottinghamshire Police said the girls were “extremely cold” and were treated by the ambulance service.

