A 96-year-old woman has been reunited with her late husband’s car after their grandson had it restored.

As a child Steve Baxter used to watch his grandad work on the 1961 Austin Cambridge in his garage.

Ten years after John Close’s death, Mr Baxter decided to take the classic car to Sherwood Restorations in Southwell, Nottinghamshire.

Once it had been brought back to its former glory, the car was driven to the care home where Mr Baxter's grandmother, Gwen Close, now lives.

“I can’t believe this,” she said after the car pulled up outside. “It’s a bit cleaner looking.”

Mr Baxter hopes to take his grandmother out for a drive once coronavirus restrictions allow.

This video was filmed before the current coronavirus restrictions were in place.

