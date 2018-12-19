Starlings have been thrilling birdwatchers in the East Midlands by flying in huge group formations known as murmurations.

The aerial ballet displays have been spotted in Melton Mowbray and West Bridgford in recent days.

It is thought the birds group together for safety, to keep warm at night and to exchange information about good feeding areas.

Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.