Syrian mother and son offered places on Nottingham university course
A mother and son have both been offered a place on the same university course.
Manal Rawaeh applied to study for a biomedical science degree at Nottingham Trent University, alongside her 17-year-old son, Bilal.
After fleeing a war in Syria four years ago, which created millions of refugees, the family were invited here by the British government as part of a resettlement scheme.
Manal, who lives in Nottinghamshire, was a lab technician in Syria, before the bombing began.
Her son said: "I was excited for her as well, but at the same time I want to run away and choose a different university."
They both hope to have careers in the health service in the future.
