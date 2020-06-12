A man-made city centre peregrine falcon nest, situated on top of a university building, has marked its 20th anniversary.

In 2012 Nottingham Trent University (NTU) started streaming the nest via a webcam which, since lockdown began, has attracted more than 500,000 viewers, keen to catch a glimpse of the bird of prey.

The tray-style nest, which was one of the first of its kind, forms part of a project to help maintain numbers of the protected species.

Charmaine Morrel, from NTU, said: "We noticed eggs were falling off the ledge and so, with consultation with the wildlife trust, we decided to build a nest."

The 40th chick is expected to hatch this season.

