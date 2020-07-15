'I make Van Goghs out of Fuzzy Felt'

An artist has used a retro childhood craft set to recreate classic paintings and famous moments from film and TV.

Lucy Morrow, from Beeston, Nottinghamshire, got creative after having to spend time off work due to surgery when she bought herself an old set of Fuzzy Felt.

Her first scenes were ideas from her husband but after posting of her works online, followers from around the world suggested artwork, like Van Gogh's Starry Night, and film scenes, including Pulp Fiction and Indiana Jones, for her to recreate.

Now she is getting ideas sent into her every day after setting up her Instagram page Captured by the Fuzz.

Video journalist: John Pakey

