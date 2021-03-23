The husband of a mum of four and senior council officer has been paying tribute to his wife following her death from complications caused by Covid-19.

Helen Blackman, 54, from Bulwell, Nottingham, was a director of children's integrated services at Nottingham City Council.

Her husband, Kevin Campbell, said: "Helen unfortunately suffered from [Covid] very badly. She was taken to hospital for an assessment and then was admitted [and] very quickly ended up on a ventilator where she struggled to cling on to life for over seven weeks."

Mrs Blackman's death came before the vaccination roll-out reached her age group and Mr Campbell said: "I would gladly have given my vaccine to Helen so that she could be safe and be with us here today."

