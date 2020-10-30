Crowds of park-goers in Nottingham were seen hugging and others pushing and shoving on the day restrictions were eased.

Footage appeared to show multiple instances of social distancing being ignored as hundreds of people began gathering at the Arboretum on Monday.

Nottinghamshire Police said they visited the park to remind people of the latest rules.

Two households or groups of up to six people were allowed to meet outside in England from Monday.

