A fire at a scrap unit, which was tackled by about 100 firefighters at its height, could burn for days, the fire service has said.

Crews from Nottinghamshire, Derbyshire, and Leicestershire were sent to the fire at Sims Metal, Harrimans Lane in Nottingham at 17:20 BST on Thursday.

An investigation into the cause of the fire is due to begin later, Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service said.

People living near to the fire have been told to close windows and doors.

